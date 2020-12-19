Wishlist set up for enrichment items to benefit N.C. Aquarium animals

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. – Fans of the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores now have an opportunity to help with the enrichment and training of animals by purchasing items from a new online North Carolina Aquarium Society Wishlist.

“The holiday season seems to bring out the inner Santa in everyone,” said Jay Barnes, president of the North Carolina Aquarium Society. “If you want to be Santa for an otter, eagle or other animal, then we have a list for you. Items on this list help with the care and welfare of animals.”

Not sure if you have seen animal enrichment? Imagine North American river otters, Eno, Neuse, and Pungo, pushing large, colorful balls and other items around their habitat while foraging for food items as part of their enrichment.

Enrichment encourages natural behaviors found in the wild. These behaviors might look different depending on the animal, such as foraging for mammals, problem-solving for birds, and special feeding behaviors for fish.

“Expressing natural behaviors is so important for the welfare of animals, therefore enrichment is important for all of our animals,” said Amanda Goble, aquarium aviculturist. “While we meet those needs in different ways, one way is with the items you’ll find on the wishlist.”

Goble said that the aquarium animal care team adds items to the list that will be used for every taxonomic group at the aquarium. That means turtles, otters, birds, fish, alligators, rays, even invertebrates receive enrichment.

“The items on the wishlist can provide opportunities that encourage special feeding behaviors, opportunities to move and get exercise, and just different experiences and situations that provide a rich and changeable environment,” Goble said.

Those who visit the list will find descriptions explaining how each item works for animal engagement. There are toys and puzzles for animals that use problem-solving in the wild to get their food, while others provide fish opportunities to engage in feeding behaviors they would exhibit in the wild while swimming on a reef.

Goble said she hopes people will see these items and want to learn more about how they are actively helping in the wellbeing of the animals at the aquarium.

To donate by purchasing an item from the Aquarium Society Wishlist visit https://a.co/0id9z4s

When an item is purchased from this list, it will ship directly to the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. For those desiring to receive a tax deduction for their purchase, just send an email to the North Carolina Aquarium Society, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, who will mail a receipt for the gift and a thank you note.