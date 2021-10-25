EMERALD ISLE, N.C. – The work to improve the Emerald Isle Bridge will pause this weekend for a special event expected to bring additional traffic into town this weekend.
The N.C. Department of Transportation will not have any lane closures on the bridge Oct. 29-31, due to the Emerald Isle Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday.
On Nov. 1, daytime lane closures will begin, while nighttime closures will continue. The department contractor will be allowed to have one lane closed at any time during the weekdays, except 7-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. The contractor will also be allowed to have one lane closed on Saturday and Sunday with no time restrictions.
Daytime lane closures are scheduled to last through early April, but will continue to pause during high travel times, including holidays. NCDOT will send updates as those dates approach.
Work on Emerald Isle bridge paused for town’s weekend marathon
