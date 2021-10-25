Work on Emerald Isle bridge paused for town’s weekend marathon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) -- South Carolina congresswomen wrote a letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci with other members of Congress expressing "grave" concerns about taxpayer-funded drug experiments on beagle puppies.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) wrote a letter to Fauci on Friday, signed by 23 other members of congress -- most of them being republican. Mace expressed her concern for "costly" and "cruel" experiments on beagle puppies, stating in social media posts that $1.7 million has been spent to debark, drug and kill 44 puppies.