ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — This weekend, you can relive history.

Fort Macon State Park is hosting the WWII Living History Weekend this Saturday and Sunday. Reenactors will be giving talks and demonstrations throughout the day from 10 am-4 pm on Saturday and 10 am-3 pm on Sunday.

There will also be a demonstration of small arms firing at 10:30 am and 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday. A large collection of WW II military vehicles will also be on display.

This WWII Living History Weekend will be the first time the Fort Macon State Park will be fully opened with its remodeled museum display rooms since Hurricane Florence.

Fort Macon State Park is located at 2303 E Fort Macon Rd, in Atlantic Beach.