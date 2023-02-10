BEAUFORT, N.C. — In memory of the lives lost in the tragic plane crash on February 13, 2022 that devastated the Carteret County communities, the Carteret County Board of Commissioners has declared Monday as Young Waterfowlers’ Day.

In honor of East Carteret High School students Noah Styron, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepherd and Kole McInnis, all schools, students, and staff members (as well as community members) have been encouraged to wear camouflage on Monday as a sign of community support and solidarity.

Click here to view the proclamation adopted by the Board of Commissioners. A memorial service and tree planting ceremony will also be held at Atlantic Elementary School on Monday beginning at 10 a.m.

