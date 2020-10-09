Cupcake raffle raised $182 for JSCC Foundation in just 48 hours

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The JSCC Foundation announced that it raised $182 in just 48 hours through a cupcake raffle.

Faculty and staff bought $1 raffle tickets in hopes of winning a dozen lemon blueberry cupcakes from The Tipsy Bee, located in Chinquapin, N.C.

The Tipsy Bee generously donated the cupcakes for the raffle which typically sell for $23.00 per dozen, making the raffle a sweet deal that was hard to resist.

The money raised from the cupcake raffle will go directly towards the JSCC Emergency Book Fund which helps students who do not receive financial aid but still need assistance to pay for books.

The winner of the raffle was Flor Diaz, the director of workforce development at James Sprunt, and was announced through Facebook Live.