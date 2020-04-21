Currituck County approves re-entry for non-resident property owners starting Thursday

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Exactly one month after originally barring non-resident property owners and visitors from visiting Currituck County, local lawmakers have made the decision to reopen the locality.

The Currituck County Board of Commissioners announced March 20 it would restrict entry to the locality in the Outer Banks in an effort to potentially reduce the amount of ambulance transport time, limit the number of possible COVID-19 patients, and protect the Outer Banks’ large retiree and senior citizen population along with residents.

WAVY News 10’s Andy Fox reports the Currituck County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved re-entry for non-resident property owners starting Thursday, April 23 at 9 a.m.

Currituck will be open to visitors May 15, but that date could be moved up or delayed.

The conversation during the Currituck board meeting Monday also mentioned supplies may be in short supply. Those entering Currituck should bring supplies if they’re coming to fix up their home for the rental season.

The board made it clear the Thursday opening is contingent on discussions with Dare County.

Dare County may be surprised by Currituck opening Thursday to non-resident property owners. The Board made it clear the Thursday opening is contingent on discussions with Dare County. Tomorrow will be a very interesting day between Dare and Currituck county officials. @WAVY_News — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) April 20, 2020

It remains unclear how Currituck’s decision will affect those traveling to or through Dare County. The board must discuss its decision with Dare County because the bridge to get to Currituck County is located in Dare.

Dare County has been closed to visitors and non-resident property owners for more than a month to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Checkpoints were set up at access points in Dare County to prohibit visitors from entering.

More than 6,700 North Carolina residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 179 have died as of Monday. In Dare County, 11 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and one person has died.

North Carolina health officials are currently reporting two COVID-19 cases in Currituck as of Monday, April 20.

Staff with the Dare County Control Group are creating a plan to gradually lift entry restrictions into the county. That plan will be released to the public on Tuesday.

Dare County is also facing a federal lawsuit where six non-resident property owners say their constitutional rights are being violated by not being allowed to go to their properties. Three of those property owners are Virginians; two of them are from Poquoson.

Their attorney filed a motion for a preliminary injunction against Dare County on Monday.

Andy Fox has a special report that will air at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. Tuesday on WAVY-TV 10 concerning the lawsuit.

BREAKING NEWS: Dare County will announce TUESDAY plan to lift restrictions on entry into Dare County. THIS will NOT be immediate, but will eventually allow non-resident property owners access to their property which they haven’t been able to do since March 20. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/qGyWe2uVg9 — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) April 20, 2020

