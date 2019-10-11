Currituck County dentist to offer free services to veterans in November

COINJOCK, NC (WNCT) – A dentist office in Currituck County will offer free dental services for veterans on November 8, to honor their sacrifices for the Nation.
According to a press release by Morgan Family Dentistry, it will offer free fillings and tooth extractions for all veterans from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at its clinic at 153 Worth Guard Road in Coinjock.
The dental clinic said patients will be seen on a first-come-first serve basis, and services will be provided by Dr. David Morgan, Dr. Frank Bald, and Dr. Pat Morgan.
Veterans will need to bring proof of their military service, a list of their current medications, and the name and phone number of their current health care providers.
Individuals who take blood thinners or have replacement joints should call Morgan Family Dentistry, at 252-453-2181, on October 24 to notify them in advance.
