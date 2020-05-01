Currituck County launches ‘Operation Love Thy Neighbor’ to help citizens financially impacted by COVID-19

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WNCT) Currituck County is launching “Operation Love Thy Neighbor” to help local citizens who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the month of May, the county will collect monetary donations from individuals, businesses, and community groups.

Then at the beginning of June, Food Lion gift cards will be distributed to county residents who ask for assistance.

There is no application or proof of financial hardship required.

Only a valid ID that shows a county address will be required at the time of distribution.

Donations may be made online or at the Department of Social Services.

