Currituck County still flushing discolored water from system; offering free laundry stain remover for residents

CURRITUCK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Currituck County says it’s still working to flush discolored water from its water system after maintenance unexpectedly caused quite a bit of discoloration.

While those lines are still getting flushed, the county is offering residents some stain remover to help clean laundry that’s been impacted by the discolored water.

Currituck County has purchased a shipment of CorrBrite stain remover, and is offering it to residents at the Mainland Water Plant in Maple during regular business hours.

Residents should call ahead to make sure a bottle is available. However, the county says it can order more if they run out.

“And be sure to read the directions for proper use of CorrBrite on the back of the bottle before using it with your laundry,” the county warned in a social media post.

Meanwhile, the county is still working to flush the water lines. The work that caused the discoloration was done last Friday.

The water is still considered safe because it was treated before leaving the plant. Testing hasn’t shown any dangerous levels or bacteria or other matter, the county said.

“This flushing process is working, but it involves millions of gallons of water and takes time. It must be done systematically so there is an uninterrupted water supply for customers and fire protection. The water provided by the county remains safe to drink and will not damage appliances or water heaters,” the county wrote on social media.