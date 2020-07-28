Currituck County votes to start upcoming school year under remote learning

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Currituck County Board of Education has voted to begin the upcoming school year under remote learning.

With a 3-2 vote, Currituck County Schools is starting the upcoming school year under Plan C which is entirely remote learning for the first nine weeks of school as students participate in online instruction.

While some students were not given letter grades for the end of the past school year, officials say that expectation will not be in place for the 2020-2021 school year.

Students will receive feedback and grades linked to the content standards in each course.

PowerSchool Parent Portal will be available in grades 3-12 for parents and students to monitor grades and academic performance.

Officials say it is important to note that this is only in place for the initial start of the upcoming school year and a more definitive structure will be outlined for the plan while still offering students and families the flexibility to accommodate individual needs.