Currituck, Dare counties to coordinate entry for visitors

(WNCT) Currituck and Dare counties will coordinate entry for visitors to the Outer Banks.

The Board Chairmen and County Managers from both counties have met to begin discussions.

Currituck County will remove the tentative May 15 visitor entry date from their State of Emergency and plans to move forward with a coordinated plan between the two counties.

Following the Governor’s action with regard to the statewide Stay at Home Order, which is scheduled to expire on May 8, Currituck and Dare County officials will meet again to establish a timeline for visitor entry to the Currituck and Dare Outer Banks.

When a date for visitor entry is made and agreed upon, the decision will be announced jointly by Currituck and Dare counties.