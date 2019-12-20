Currituck says residents’ water, sewer bills may not reflect most recent payment

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Currituck County officials are warning residents that their bills for Dec. 15 may not be accurate.

Currituck County Government posted on Facebook Thursday saying Currituck County Water & Sewer customers’ bills do not reflect payments made during the previous billing cycle.

The error is due to an error in the printing process.

All payments received in the last billing cycle have, in fact, been applied to customer accounts.

The December billing cycle affects customers from Moyock to Coinjock.

Customers should only pay what’s due this month.

Customers can also find the current amount due by logging on to the online citizens’ self-service portal.

Those with questions about billing should contact customer service at 252-232-2769.