WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Ernie Lee will hold a press conference Friday at 10 a.m. to announce his findings in the officer-involved shooting that killed a Wallace man in February.

The man, James Lanier, was shot and killed outside the Express Mini Market at 814 N. Norwood St. around 11 p.m. on Feb. 24. He was naked and disturbing customers at the time, the store owner said at the time of the incident.

Police Chief James “Jimmy” Crayton contacted the SBI and requested the investigation, which is protocol, according to the Facebook post. The officer involved, who has not been identified, was placed on paid leave during the investigation.

The State Bureau of Investigation recently completed its part and provided the information to Lee, who then used it to make the overall decision.

An NAACP press release issued shortly after the shooting said, “(Lanier’s) death has left more questions than answers, and the family, along with the Duplin County Branch of the NAACP are looking forward to hearing more answers from the local authorities.”