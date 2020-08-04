Damage assessments underway in Dare County; announcement regarding reentry for Hatteras Island Anticipated Tuesday

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Initial reports indicate that minimal damage occurred overnight as Isaias moved west of the Outer Banks.

Scattered power outages are reported throughout the Outer Banks due to downed trees along with sound side flooding in some low-lying areas.

Dare County officials said, a Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Warning remain in effect but are expected to be lifted Tuesday, August 4.

Damage assessments began this morning and local officials will provide an update regarding reentry to Hatteras Island as soon as possible, once the assessment is completed.