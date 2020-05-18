Dare County celebrates EMS Week May 17 -23

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Dare County Board of Commissioners has proclaimed May 17 through May 23, as EMS Week.

This week serves as a reminder to recognize all members of the Dare County’s EMS teams, who stand ready to provide lifesaving care to those in need 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

This year’s national theme is “EMS STRONG: Ready for Today, Preparing for Tomorrow.”

To celebrate EMS Week, Dare County EMS has released two coloring pages for children and is inviting children to share their art in exchange for a token of appreciation.

Children can color one of the provided pages (Design A, Design B) or make their own art and drop it off at any of our 8 EMS stations.

Knock or ring the doorbell at any EMS station. EMS staff, while maintaining social distancing, will give a small token of appreciation in return.

If no one answers, it’s because crews are on a call helping others.

Children can leave their name, address, and phone number on the artwork and put it in the bag on the door.

Dare County EMS will be sure to get a prize to participants.

A complete list of EMS Stations and addresses can be found here.

The local business community is also invited to show support for Dare County EMS on their marquee signs throughout the week.

This year, EMS Week in Dare County is also held in honor and memory of the recent passing of former EMS Capt. Denny Shoup, EMS Capt. Billy Deanes, Chief Dare Med Flight Pilot Sammy Pledger, and also Director of Operations, Chief Dare Med Flight Pilot Chad Jones, for their service and dedication.

In 2019, EMS responded to 9,716 incident requests; and 359 lifesaving MedFlight missions. For more information on Dare County EMS, please visit DareNC.com/EMS.