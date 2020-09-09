Dare County Center, Thomas A. Baum Senior Center to reopen with limited capacity

(WNCT) The Dare County Center on Roanoke Island and the Thomas A. Baum Senior Center in Kill Devil Hills are each scheduled to reopen their facilities’ fitness rooms and to resume indoor group exercise classes with a limited capacity beginning September 14.

Fitness room use and exercise classes will be available by appointment only, and no walk-ins will be permitted.

Dare County Center

The Dare County Center’s fitness room will operate on a limited capacity schedule, allowing eight persons to participate in 45-minute sessions starting every hour on the hour from 9 a.m. through 4:45 p.m.

At this time, participants are permitted to register for only two-time slots per week, due to the limited capacity restrictions resulting from COVID-19.

Group exercise classes at the Dare County Center will also operate on a limited capacity schedule, with eight persons permitted per class.

The center’s Zoom class schedule will coincide with the in-person classes.

At this time, participants are permitted to register for one class per week.

Participants must call the center at 252-475-9270 to reserve a time slot in the fitness room or to register for classes.

The Dare County Center will start accepting reservations for both the fitness room and exercise classes beginning at 9 a.m. on September 10.

No reservations will be taken before this time.

All persons entering the Dare County Center will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Participants will not be required to wear a face mask during their workout; however, masks must be worn while walking throughout the building.

Thomas A. Baum Senior Center

The Thomas A. Baum Senior Center in Kill Devil Hills is scheduled to reopen the facility’s fitness room and to resume indoor group exercise classes with a limited capacity beginning September 14.

Exercise classes are available by appointment only, and no walk-ins will be permitted.

The fitness room will operate on a limited capacity schedule in 45-minute time spans from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

At this time, participants are permitted to register for only two-time slots per week, due to the limited capacity restrictions resulting from COVID-19.

Group exercise classes at the Thomas A. Baum Senior Center will also operate on a limited capacity in-person schedule, both indoors and outdoors.

The center’s Zoom class schedule will coincide with the in-person classes.

At this time, participants are permitted to register for only one indoor in-person class per week.

To reserve a time slot in the fitness room or register for classes, participants must call the center at 252-475-5644.

All persons entering the Thomas A. Baum Senior Center will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Participants will not be required to wear a face mask during their workout; however, masks are mandatory while walking throughout the building.

Participants are asked to consider bringing their own water to the center, as access to the kitchen is currently restricted.

No equipment will be provided, with the exception of chairs for chair exercise classes.

In order to participate in a class, you must possess a current 2020 registration form as well as a COVID-19 liability release form.

For more information about the Dare County Center and the Thomas A. Baum Senior Center—including updates on programs and activities—visit the Dare County website, www.darenc.com, or each center’s Facebook page.