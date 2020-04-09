Dare County confirms 1st death related to COVID-19

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Dare County Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the first COVID-19 death in Dare County.

Health officials said, the individual died this morning from complications associated with the virus.

The individual was in their early 90s and to protect the family’s privacy, no further information about this individual will be released.

Dr. Sheila Davies, Director of the Dare County Department of Health and Human Services stated, “This is never the type of information we want to have to share. We extend our heartfelt condolences to this individual’s family and loved ones and pray for peace and comfort.”