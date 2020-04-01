Dare County confirms 3rd positive case of COVID-19

(WNCT) The Dare County Division of Public Health has announced the third positive test result for COVID-19.

Officials said the individual became symptomatic and was tested in another state.

The individual remains in another state and has not traveled to North Carolina since the fall of 2019.

The individual has fully recovered from the COVID-19 virus.

The case will show up as Dare County’s first case with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services since the individual provided a Dare County address when tested.