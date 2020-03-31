Dare County confirms second positive case of COVID-19

(WNCT) The Dare County Division of Public Health has announced the second positive test result for COVID-19 in Dare County.

The first positive test was reported on March 25.

The two cases are not connected.

“The individual has been self-isolating since being tested last week and continues to be monitored,” according to Dr. Sheila Davies, Director of the Dare County Department of Health and Human Services. It is believed the individual acquired the virus through direct contact when out of the area. This is not a case of community spread. The individual’s spouse has also been tested but we have not yet received the test result.

Similar to the first reported case, this case will not show up as a Dare County case with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Although the test was performed in Dare County, the individual did not provide a Dare County address when being tested.

In accordance with state guidelines for communicable disease reporting, Dare County Department of Health & Human Services staff is conducting an active investigation into this individual’s activity.

Anyone who is determined to have had direct contact will be notified by public health staff.