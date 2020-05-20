Dare County Department of Health & Human Services announces COVID-19 drive-thru testing

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) In an effort to increase testing for COVID-19 the federal and state governments are encouraging mass testing collection sites.

Currently, in Dare County there have not been any sites selected for a federally assisted testing site, however, Dare County Department of Health & Human Services wants to provide community-based testing opportunities for their residents.

Dare County has partnered with Macko Medical Laboratories out of Raleigh, NC to host drive-thru COVID-19 specimen collections in Dare County.

The first collection event will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 starting at 1:30 pm at First Flight High School located at 100 Veterans Dr, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948.

Appointments are required and the event will be set up to provide a total of 200 tests.

Dare County Department of Health & Human Services, will receive test results from Macko Medical Laboratories and call individuals to provide them with their results within 72 hours of the event.

This event is open to permanent residents of Dare County, ages 10 and older. This is not a free event, however, individuals with insurance will not incur any out of pocket cost as the COVID-19 test is completely covered, no deductible and no co-pays.

All insurances cover the COVID-19 diagnostic test, including Medicaid and Medicare.

Participants are required to bring a government-issued identification card and insurance card.

Macko Medical Laboratories will work with anyone who is uninsured to assist with the cost of testing.

More information will be provided to those without insurance when they call to register for an appointment.

To schedule an appointment, please call 252.475.5008.