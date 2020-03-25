Dare County Division of Public Health announces 1st positive COVID-19 case

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCT) Dr. Sheila Davies, Director of the Dare County Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the first positive COVID-19 case.

This case will not show up as a Dare County case with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services because a Dare County address was not used when the individual was tested.

Health officials said, ” The individual has been self-isolating since being tested and doing well.”

Dare County Department of Health & Human Services staff is conducting an active investigation into this individual’s activity.

Anyone who is determined to have had direct contact with the individual will be contacted.

Dare County Department of Health & Human Services will not release further details about the individual to protect their privacy.