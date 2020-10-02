Dare County extends State of Emergency for COVID-19 pandemic

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The State of Emergency in Dare County is extended to 5:00 p.m. on October 23, 2020, and all individuals and businesses in Dare County will adhere to the provisions of all statewide Executive Orders issued by the Governor of North Carolina until modified, extended or rescinded.

On March 16, 2020, Dare County declared a State of Emergency due to the unprecedented public health threat posed by COVID-19.

Dare County declared additional restrictions and prohibitions on March 17, March 20 and March 28.

The county aligned all local restrictions, prohibitions effective dates with those contained in

Executive Orders issued by the Governor of North Carolina.