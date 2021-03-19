Dare County man lucks out with $100,000 Powerball prize

RALEIGH – The night before St. Patrick’s Day, Donald Dotzler Jr. of Kill Devil Hills tried his luck on a Powerball Quick Pick ticket and won himself a $100,000 prize.

His $2 ticket matched numbers on four of the white balls and the Powerball in the March 17 drawing. The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball in a drawing are 1 in 913,129.

Dotzler purchased his winning ticket through Online Play on the lottery’s website.

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $70,751 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

No one won Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot. The jackpot stands at $200 million as an annuity or $136.5 million cash for Saturday’s drawing. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Players can buy Powerball tickets through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App, or at any lottery retail location.

Draw games such as Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how $2.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Dare County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.