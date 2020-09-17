Dare County Officials: 4 positive cases of COVID-19 at Peak Resources

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WNCT) The Dare County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) has received confirmation of four positive cases of COVID-19 linked to residents and staff members at Peak Resources, a nursing and rehabilitation facility in Nags Head.

The Dare County website has already been updated to reflect these cases.

Per N.C. DHHS requirements, whenever a new resident is admitted to a long-term care facility the individual must be placed in quarantine for 14 days from the date of admission.

It was during a recent quarantine that two residents and two staff members tested positive for the virus.

Peak Resources has been strictly following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and N.C. DHSS guidelines, which has included bi-weekly testing of all staff members since early August.

As part of the bi-weekly testing plan, all Peak Resources staff members were tested on September 8, and all were negative.

Peak Resources has taken swift action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 since the notification of the initial positive resident result on September 13.

All residents and staff members were tested on September 14 and September 15.

All 72 resident tests have been returned and are negative.

Results have been received for 59 of the 70 staff member tests, and 57 are negative and two are positive.

The two positive staff member tests are the ones mentioned above.

If any additional positive tests results are received, they will be reported in future updates.

For more information on COVID-19 at Peak Resources, visit www.peakresourcesinc.com. In the black menu bar at the top of the page, select “COVID” to access the most current information.

For more information on COVID-19 in Dare County, please visit www.darenc.com/covid19 or call the Dare County COVID-19 Call Center, which is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 252-475-5008.