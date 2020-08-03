Dare County outage leaves over 8,000 people without power

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy reported that more than 8,000 people in Dare County were without power on Sunday evening.

Officials with the company said there was an equipment failure to a substation and crews were working to assess the damage and make repairs. No estimated time was given for power restoration.

Tideland reported that as of 9:24 p.m., power was restored in that area. Just before midnight, the Dominion Energy outage map reported that 3,686 people were still without power.

The outage map shows impacted areas stretch from Nags Head past Jennette’s Pier and out past Bodie Island Lighthouse. Additional areas experiencing outages include from Manteo, past Roanoke Island, out to Wanchese.

No additional details are available.

