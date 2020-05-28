Dare County Parks and Recreation announce 2020 summer camps

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Dare County Parks and Recreation announced 2020 summer camps for July and August and information about updated operations and procedures due to social distancing guidelines.

Registration begins Monday, June 1 for Dare County Parks and Recreation camps.

There will be no camps in June 2020 and updated newsletters with the camp schedules and details are now available:

Programs and schedules are subject to change with the continuing updates for youth sports and social distancing guidelines.

When registering, online registration is strongly encouraged and recommended.

If online registration is not possible, you may email or fax the registration form to your local office, officials said.

Once your registration form is received, someone from the office will call you for your credit card information or you can contact that office.

If you prefer to come in person, to register you must call ahead and make an appointment.

The remainder of Spring activities and programs have been cancelled, and those who were registered may elect to receive a full refund or an account credit for a future activity.

Participants must contact their Parks and Recreation division office by Monday, June 1 to receive a refund.

After June 1, all remaining participants will receive an account credit.

Division Office information: