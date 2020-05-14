Dare County Parks and Recreation update on spring and summer programs

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Dare County Parks & Recreation is canceling the remainder of the scheduled spring programs with the exception of the dance program.

The dance program has tentatively been rescheduled to begin in September 2020 and more information will be forthcoming in the next several weeks.

Participants registered for spring programs may elect to receive a full refund or an account credit for future activities.

Participants must contact their division office by Monday, June 1 to receive a refund.

After June 1, all remaining participants will receive an account credit.

Summer registration will open June 1 for camps in July and August.

There will be no camps held in June 2020.

An updated newsletter will be released by Wednesday, May 27 that includes available camps with the new guidelines.

Online registration is strongly encouraged.

If you are unable to register online, you have the option to fax or email the registration form to the recreation office and then call with payment.

Division Office information: