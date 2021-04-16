Dare County receives $4.3 million for beach restoration after Hurricane Florence

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Greg Murphy’s office announced on Friday that Dare County will receive more than $4.3 million to assist in beach restoration efforts related to damage from Hurricane Florence.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Dare County will get $4,337,149 to assist in the efforts. There is over 300,000 cubic yards of sand that needs replacing and 5,000 feet of sand fencing that needs rebuilding, a statement from Murphy’s office said.

Funds from the grant will be sent on contracting construction and maintenance crews at a total cost over $5.7 million.

“As we prepare for what’s expected to be a record year for tourism, restoring our beaches is a major priority for eastern North Carolina,” said Murphy. “The Outer Banks has been struggling to recover from this storm for years now and I’m glad to see that they are continuing to get the support they need.”