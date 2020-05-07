Dare County receives Emergency Food and Shelter Award

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Dare County has been chosen to receive $20,145 of Federal Emergency Food and Shelter funds awarded through the Department of Homeland Security and an additional $28,721 of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funding.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, any non-profit, faith-based, or local government agency that provides food and shelter services may apply for funds from both phases.

Applying agencies must have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, and have demonstrated the capability of delivering emergency food and/or shelter programs.

If an agency is a private voluntary organization, they must have a volunteer board.

Applications from qualifying organizations must be received no later than Wednesday, May 20 by 5 p.m.

The national board, chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), determining allocations.

The board consists of representatives from the Salvation Army, American Red Cross, United Jewish Communities, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA, and United Way of America.

The board was charged with distributing funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high need areas around the country.

A local board, which will mirror the national board, will determine how the funds awarded to Dare County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service organizations.

The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under these phases of the program.