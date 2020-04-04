Dare County reports 4th positive COVID-19 test

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)- The Dare County Division of Public Health has announced its fourth positive test result for COVID-19.

The infected individual is a resident who was tested in the county.

“The individual is currently receiving care at a hospital outside of Dare County,” according to Dr. Sheila Davies, Director of the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services. It is unknown at this time how this individual acquired the virus.

Dare County’s public health staff are conducting an active investigation into this individual’s activity. Anyone who is determined to have had direct contact will be notified by officials.

For more information about COVID-19 in Dare County, click here. The Dare County COVID-19 call center will reopen on Monday, April 6 at 8:30 a.m. and can be reached at 252.475.5008.

Stay with 9OYS for the latest details.