DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Dare County Division of Public Health announced its fifth positive COVID-19 case on Saturday.

The individual’s spouse tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, March 31st.

Health officials say this is not a case of community spread.

Contact tracing of direct contacts associated with both spouses was conducted by public health staff last week.

Both spouses have remained in isolation and are improving daily.