Dare County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of retired Deputy K9 Diablo

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Dare County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of retired Deputy K9 Diablo. He served the office from 2010-2020 with his handler Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt Shaun Barrara.

Deputy Sgt Shaun Barrara says, “Diablo, you were bred with a job to do and you sure met the expectations. You served this county with honor and courage all the way until the end. You were tough and Dare County will never have another one like you. You were truly one of a kind.> Run free boy and keep them straight across the rainbow bridge. We love you and are going to miss you so much.”

Courtesy of Dare County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office released a statement regarding the loss of Diablo, “Our hearts are broken, but Diablo took his final ride this morning. I can’t even find the right words for this boy. He was more than just a dog. He was an officer, a friend, the most loyal partner anyone could have. The bond these two shared was undeniable. They were the best team.”