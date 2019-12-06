Dare County students learn giving a little can make a big difference

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) — Manteo Elementary students have started a tradition of reaching out to communities affected by natural disasters.

This school year, students chose to help the Ocracoke Library, which was damaged by Hurricane Dorian.

During the local book fair, students and families donated spare change to grade-level buckets to inspire a little competitive giving.

After eight days of collecting, a total of $1,246.22 was raised for the Ocracoke library.

The donation will be given in the form of a gift certificate to the local independent bookstore, Books to be Red.

In addition to the gift certificate, a copy of Ryan Higgins’ picture book, Bruce’s Big Storm will be sent to Ocracoke. It will be signed by every MES student.

Donations are being collected through Downtown Books in Manteo throughout December.

In the past, the students also reached out to other schools a little further away.

The students sent homemade cards, encouraging notes, and colorful bookmarks to a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, school that was closed for an extended time due to flooding in 2016.

The following year, students were inspired to support animal shelters that housed and transported animals affected by hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Collectively, the students came up with nearly $1,000 in spare change to send to shelters based in Houston and Pasco Co, Florida.

In 2018, Hurricane Florence turned these compassion campaigns a little closer to home.

The students collected new and gently used books to send to a school in Brunswick County, North Carolina and participated in a supply drive that benefited New Bern schools.