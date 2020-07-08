Dare County to host community testing events for COVID-19

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The number of positive COVID-19 tests in Dare County is 150, 40 of which are considered active and in home-isolation.
Dare County officials say that of the 150 cases, 82 are residents and 68 are non-residents.
The majority of cases continue to experience mild to moderate symptoms, however, there are a few cases that have experienced severe illness. Currently, one resident and one non-resident are both hospitalized out of the area in critical condition.
Dare County is partnering with Mako Medical Laboratories to host a community testing event.
The event will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, starting at 10:00 am at Fessenden Center located at 46830 NC-12, Buxton, NC.
All antibody appointments have been filled, however, there are still diagnostic appointments available.
Another testing clinic will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, starting at 1:00 p.m. at Dare County Parks & Recreation located at 602 Mustian St, Kill Devil Hills, NC.
Individuals can register for an appointment for the diagnostic test, the antibody test, or both.
Appointments are required to attend these events. Participation is open to permanent residents of Dare County, ages 10 and older.
To schedule an appointment for either testing event, please call 252.475.5008. The call center is open Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.