Dare County to host community testing events for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The number of positive COVID-19 tests in Dare County is 150, 40 of which are considered active and in home-isolation.

Dare County officials say that of the 150 cases, 82 are residents and 68 are non-residents.

The majority of cases continue to experience mild to moderate symptoms, however, there are a few cases that have experienced severe illness. Currently, one resident and one non-resident are both hospitalized out of the area in critical condition.

Dare County is partnering with Mako Medical Laboratories to host a community testing event.

The event will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, starting at 10:00 am at Fessenden Center located at 46830 NC-12, Buxton, NC.

All antibody appointments have been filled, however, there are still diagnostic appointments available.

Another testing clinic will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, starting at 1:00 p.m. at Dare County Parks & Recreation located at 602 Mustian St, Kill Devil Hills, NC.

Individuals can register for an appointment for the diagnostic test, the antibody test, or both.

Appointments are required to attend these events. Participation is open to permanent residents of Dare County, ages 10 and older.

To schedule an appointment for either testing event, please call 252.475.5008. The call center is open Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.