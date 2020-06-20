Dare County to require face masks beginning Sunday

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Dare County officials will now require face coverings to be worn at indoor and outdoor public spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained.

This new measure goes into effect on Sunday, June 21 at 9:00 a.m.

The declaration, which was updated on Friday afternoon, covers all areas of Dare County including the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Manteo and the unincorporated areas of Dare County, including Hatteras Island and the Dare mainland.

This decision comes following discussion by officials regarding the current state guidelines that strongly encourage face coverings. Voluntary compliance with face covering recommendations has not been effective within Dare County and local business owners have requested a stronger tool for compliance.

There are some exceptions to the updated mandate including for those dining in a restaurant, for reasons related to medical or behavioral conditions, and for children under the age of 12. The complete list of exceptions is available here.

Wearing a face covering or mask in public when unable to social distance is crucial to maintaining the health and safety of the Outer Banks community. Keep in mind that there may be justifiable reasons some individuals are not wearing a mask or cloth face-covering in public. Please be kind, show compassion, and wear your mask to protect those who can’t.

For more information on cloth face coverings and frequently asked questions on the response to COVID-19 in Dare County, please visit DareNC.com/COVID19.