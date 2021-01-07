Dare County’s Marc Basnight Bridge named ‘Bridge of the Year’

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WNCT) – American Infrastructure magazine has named the new Marc Basnight Bridge in Dare County as its 2020 Bridge of the Year.

The 2.8-mile bridge that spans Oregon Inlet opened in February of 2019. It’s structure and design has been recognized by several organizations.

“Not only is it a visually superior replacement to the Herbert C. Bonner Bridge,” the magazine says, “but it serves as a key hurricane evacuation route for the state.”

Basnight, the bridge’s namesake who was one of North Carolina’s most powerful state legislators, died Dec. 28.