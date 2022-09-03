FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — James Pittman figured he was just going to enjoy his birthday by watching the Farmville Central Jaguars take on the West Carteret Patriots in a high school football game on Friday night.

Then the mascot changed all of that.

Kenya Pittman, who is serving in the Navy in Washington State as a cryptologic technician, surprised her father before the game. She dressed up as the school mascot, got into the stands and appeared to interact with him. She took a grandbaby that James handed to her and then surprised James when she took off the mascot head to reveal who it was.

You could definitely tell James was surprised as he jumped up to hug his daughter.

Pittman, who graduated from Farmville Central last year, said she found out in August she could be able to return home to see her parents. She contacted Farmville Central football coach Ron Cook, who helped arrange the surprise along with her mother, Belinda Pittman.