Daughter, granddaughter charged with involuntary manslaughter, elder abuse

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A daughter and granddaughter have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and elder abuse after police responded to a welfare check of a 77-year-old man in 2018.

In 2018, the Greenville Police Department said they were called to check on the welfare of a 77-year-old man after a relative found him in very poor condition.

The man was supposed to be under the care of his daughter, Patricia Williams, and his granddaughter, Samantha Williams.

The Department of Social Services (DSS) took over custody of the man because of his condition, police said.

The man was sent to the hospital and he later passed away due to his prior lack of care and maltreatment.

According to GPD, it was later determined the two women also financially exploited their father/grandfather by accessing his bank accounts and spending thousands of dollars of his money.

After further review by GPD and the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office, the case was presented to a Grand Jury earlier this month.

The women were formally indicted and have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and elder abuse.