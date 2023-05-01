NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Work goes into its third week at the Croatan National Forest fire that began burning on April 19.

The fire is now 49% contained, according to new information released by the U.S. Forest Service – National Forests in North Carolina. The inciWeb site that is used as part of information released on the fire provided the latest details. While the percentage has changed, the number of acres burned has stayed at 32,400 since April 24.

The U.S. Forest Service also reported Monday was the last day for the Southern Area Red Team. The Southern Area Gray Team will be taking over command of the fight for the fire on Tuesday.

Great Lakes Fire: The Great Lakes Fire, located within Croatan National Forest, one mile South-Southeast of New Bern, started on April 19. The fire is suspected to be human-caused and is still under investigation.

It is burning in pocosin swamp and mixed fuels within and around the footprint of the 2012 Dad Fire, which burned roughly 21,331 acres. Previously prescribed burning by the U. S. Forest Service helped slow fire spread by reducing the amount of burnable vegetation. No structures have been lost and none are currently threatened.

Personnel and Equipment: 235 total personnel; 2 Helicopters, 14 Type-6 Engines, 17 Type-2 Tractor Plow Units, 1 drone, 1 Fixed Wing Aircraft, 1 grader and 2 Ambulances.

Thursday night’s community meeting

Great Lakes Fire Information

Phone: 252-285-6174

Inciweb: Ncncf Great Lakes Information | InciWeb (nwcg.gov)

Facebook: U.S. Forest Service – National Forests in North Carolina | Asheville NC | Facebook

Air quality: Information on current air quality data for North Carolina is at https://www.airnow.gov/ .

Closures: Road closures on County Line Road and Catfish Lake Road remain in effect. Updates to road closures surrounding the fire is at https://drivenc.gov/ .

Temporary Flight Restriction: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) remains in place over the fire area; information is at Federal Aviation Administration website. This is necessary to protect aerial firefighting operations. If there are intrusions into the Temporary Flight Restrictions, we must stop aerial operations.