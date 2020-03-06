Daytime lane closures to resume Monday on Basnight Bridge

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WNCT) Daytime lane closures in the work zone around the Marc Basnight Bridge in Dare County will resume March 9.

During the lane closures, workers will complete “punch list” items on the bridge project, including finishing touches to the bridge deck and railings and paving the final asphalt layer on the roadway leading up to the bridge itself.

Motorists should be aware of the possibility of daytime lane closures at any time from 7 a.m.

Mondays through 3 p.m. Fridays.

During the lane closures, contractors will use flaggers to control traffic and post appropriate warning signs.

Lane closures will vary in length but will typically be between a half-mile and one mile long.

One lane of traffic will be open at all times. Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution while crews are at work. The work is expected to be complete by mid-June.



