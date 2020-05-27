DCDHHS announces details for 2nd COVID-19 drive-thru testing event

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Dare County has partnered with Mako Medical Laboratories out of Raleigh, NC to host a second drive-thru COVID-19 testing event in Dare County.

The event will be held on Tuesday, June 2 starting at 10:00 a.m. at Soundside Event Site located at 6800 S. Croatan Hwy in Nags Head.

Appointments are required.

The event will be set up to provide a total of 500 tests.

Dare County Department of Health & Human Services, will receive test results from Mako Medical Laboratories and call individuals to provide them with their results within 72 hours of the event.

This event is open to permanent residents of Dare County, ages 10 and older.

This is not a free event, however, individuals with insurance will not incur any out of pocket cost as the COVID-19 test is completely covered, with no deductible and no co-pays.

All insurances cover the COVID-19 diagnostic test, including Medicaid and Medicare.

Participants are required to bring a photocopy of their government-issued identification card and insurance card.

Mako Medical Laboratories will work with anyone who is uninsured to assist with the cost of testing.

More information will be provided to those without insurance when they call to register for an appointment.

Individuals who participate need to understand they are coming to a community-based testing site located in a public location and therefore patient privacy cannot be assured, health officials said.

All results will, however, be confidential and to schedule, an appointment, call 252-475-5008.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your healthcare provider’s office.

Health officials warn residents, do not wait for this drive-thru testing opportunity to get tested.

For more information on testing locations in Dare County please visit darenc.com/covidtesting.