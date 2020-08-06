DCDHHS announces details for COVID-19 diagnostic and antibody testing event

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCT) Dare County is partnering with Mako Medical Laboratories out of Raleigh to host a diagnostic and antibody COVID-19 testing event in Dare County.

The event will be held on August 11 starting at 1:00 p.m. at Dare County Parks and Recreation located at 602 Mustian St. in Kill Devil Hills.

Appointments are required.

This event is open to permanent residents of Dare County, ages 10 and older.

Individuals can register for an appointment for the diagnostic test, the antibody test, or both.

The diagnostic test determines if an individual currently has a COVID-19 infection.

The antibody test is used to determine if an individual had a COVID-19 infection in the past.

A positive antibody test does not mean an individual has immunity to future COVID-19 infections.

Individuals only receiving the diagnostic test will be able to stay in their car and get the test via a drive-thru service.

Individuals who wish to have the antibody test will be required to come into the building as the test requires a blood sample to be drawn.

To schedule an appointment, please call 252.475.5008.

The call center is open Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Participants are required to send a photocopy of their government-issued identification card and insurance card prior to the event. (Email to covid19@darenc.com)

This is not a free event, however, individuals with insurance will not incur any out of pocket cost as the COVID-19 test is completely covered, no deductible and no co-pays.

All insurances cover the COVID-19 diagnostic test, including Medicaid and Medicare.

Mako Medical Laboratories will utilize the COVID-19 Relief Fund to cover costs of diagnostic testing for individuals who are uninsured.

Mako Medical Laboratories will work with individuals without insurance who are seeking antibody testing.

More information will be provided when individuals call to register for an appointment.

Individuals who participate in this testing event should understand they are coming to a community-based testing site located in a public location and therefore patient privacy cannot be assured.

All results will, however, be confidential.

Dare County Department of Health & Human Services will receive test results from Mako Medical Laboratories and call individuals to provide them with their results within 72 hours of the event.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please call your healthcare provider.

This testing event is only for asymptomatic individuals.

For those entering the building for testing, we will be providing temperature checks.

For more information on testing locations in Dare County please visit darenc.com/covidtesting.

Spanish Version:

Spanish