Deadline approaching to enroll in ACA insurance for 2021 coverage

Last days of Open Enrollment 2020 feature two final enrollment events before Dec. 15 closing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The deadline for people still needing to enroll in an Affordable Care Act health-insurance policy on the Health Insurance Marketplace, or to renew an existing ACA policy, is quickly approaching. Open Enrollment closes at midnight on Tuesday, December 15.

In the last remaining days of open enrollment 2020, the Access East Certified Marketplace Navigators program is holding two free enrollment events to assist consumers in choosing the best, most cost-effective health-insurance plan for 2021 for them and their families, and to determine if financial assistance is available to help pay for coverage.

“With the pandemic, now more than ever, none of us can afford to take our health care for granted,” Shantell Cheek, Manager of Access East Uninsured Programs explained. “Health insurance can no longer be an afterthought.”

FREE LOCAL ACA ENROLLMENT EVENTS

Appointments strongly encouraged; walk-ins, however, are also welcome for these two events:

Dec. 12 | Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Greenville, Access East, 2410 Stantonsburg Road, in Stanton Square Shopping Center

Dec. 13 | Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Greenville, Access East, 2410 Stantonsburg Road, in Stanton Square Shopping Center

Face masks are required for all interactions with Navigators.

You must bring the following items to open enrollment events:

Social Security numbers for every family member, or document numbers for legal immigrants

Employer name(s) and phone number(s)

Income information for every member of a household who is working, or who has income and needs coverage

Information about any health insurance any household member might have

OFFICE HOURS FOR ASSISTANCE

Navigator assistance is still available; walk-ins welcome, but appointments are best to guarantee Navigator availability:

Monday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Tuesday and Friday: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

To schedule a Navigator appointment, call (252) 847-3027 or toll-free (877) 755-5438, or click here.