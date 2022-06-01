RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — $200 million dollars is available for eligible businesses impacted by the pandemic.

This money comes from the Business Recovery Grant administered by the North Carolina Department of Revenue. The deadline to apply is Wednesday at midnight. This is phase two of the grand process. Some eligible businesses include gyms, barber shops and doctors offices.

“I just want to encourage every eligible business out there to apply. We want to make sure all of this money is spent, we want to make sure it gets to every eligible business that suffered economic harm. We want to encourage anybody to get those applications in before (Wednesday night),” said Andrew Furuseth, director of the Sales and Use Tax Division for the NC Department of Revenue.

More information about who is eligible and how to apply can be found by clicking here.