Dealing with flooding across Eastern North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – We’re starting to see parts of Eastern NC dry out following a wet week of stormy weather. Now, local officials expect that water to head to the rivers in the coming days. “The rivers are continuing to rise and will continue to do so throughout the weekend into next week,” said Greene and Lenoir Co. Maintenance Engineer Chris Smith.

There are still many areas that are flooded and blocked off, and officials expect reopening once water subsides…and assessments have been made on any damage done. City and county leaders say one of the biggest problems is roads that are close to rivers. Rising river waters could flood these areas, making it dangerous for people.

Smith is encouraging people to not go past any barriers, as this could put themselves and others at risk if they get stuck.

“Whenever you see the road has been closed, do not try to attempt to cross it. If they get into a situation where they cant see paint markings on the road, don’t try to cross because you cant see the road,” said Smith.

Smith says crews are continuing to monitor water levels and are ready whenever to block and unblock roads if need be. Here in Greenville, Mayor PJ Connelly says they’re monitoring the Tar River, and encouraging anyone who lives near the body of water to stay alert.

“We’re gonna continue to urge residents that are close to river to make sure they’re being cautious with any flood waters coming in,” said Connelly.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy has been looking to the future when it comes to flooding. The city has experienced problems in the past, and now Hardy is working with state and local officials to combat this problem. “God almighty they’re doing an amazing job this far in trying to help us come up with some plan so we can put something in place for flood mitigation,” said Hardy.