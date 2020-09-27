Death investigation underway in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – At approximately 1 AM., Sunday, September 27th, Craven County deputies were dispatched to a residence on Sierra Dr. off of Old Cherry Point Rd.

Deputies were called in reference to a shooting. 

Upon arrival deputies discovered a male subject inside of the residence, dead as the apparent result of gunshot wounds. 

Release of his identity is pending notification of relatives. 

The investigation is continuing and results will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office. 

This was not a random incident and there is no risk to the community. 

Further details will be released as soon as possible.   

