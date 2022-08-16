WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Tuesday morning.

The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page saying U.S. Hwy. 117 was shut down between Carter Street and N.C. Hwy. 11 “due to a death investigation.” Drivers were instructed to use Carter Street and Old Wilmington Road as a detour.

WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan reached out to the Wallace Police Department, which said the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office was investigating since it was outside the town’s limits.

No further details were available as law enforcement and investigators remained on the scene.