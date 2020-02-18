Death of woman found inside burning Elizabeth City home ruled as homicide

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – The death of a woman found inside a burning Elizabeth City home has been ruled as a homicide.

According to the medical examiner’s office in Greenville, the death of Javona Jones has been ruled as a homicide.

Officials say the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Jones’ body was found when fire crews responded to a fire in the 600 block of Southern Avenue just after 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 10.

When crews made entry, they reportedly found Jones’ body on the floor. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say right now they are in the early stages of the investigation and wouldn’t comment further.

The Elizabeth City Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.