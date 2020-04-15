Decrease in tourism with COVID-19 hurts New Bern businesses

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Businesses across the country are shutting their doors to protect employees and customers from COVID-19.

With the shutdown, New Bern is losing one of its biggest sources of revenue: tourism.

“Just walk the streets here. Look up and down. There’s nobody here, and we know why,” said Michael Gleason, co-owner of The Jarvis at 220, a bed and breakfast.

The shelter in place orders in effect across our nation are leaving New Bern businesses empty.

“Tourism is the lifeblood,” said Michael.

This time last year, the bed and breakfast was fully occupied most days.

“All small businesses in the downtown benefit from each other. They might be staying here, but we’re the ones that send them to stores or tell them what tours to take and what restaurants to go to,” said Denise Gleason, co-owner of The Jarvis at 220.

The Gleason’s are getting creative, offering discounts and other perks to increase reservations.

Nearby, cafe owner Sandy Quinonez said she hasn’t let any of her employees go, but she’s had to cut their hours.

“We’re a small business. We rely on tourists and our locals,” said Quinonez. “We really rely on those every morning gentlemen that sit on our couch and have coffee together and talk politics.”

Michael and Denise Gleason say another great way to help out local businesses in New Bern is to buy gift cards.

“Pick one. It doesn’t have to be us, just pick one. I think it really will help get us through this time,” said Michael.

For a full list of downtown New Bern businesses offering gift cards, click here.