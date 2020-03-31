Defining Governor Cooper’s Stay at Home order

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Governor Roy Cooper is ordering people to stay at home for a month, but many have questions about what exactly his executive order means.

9OYS is breaking it down.

A Stay at Home Order means people should stay in their house and travel for essential activities or business purposes like going for a run, buying groceries or dropping off your kids at child care.

The idea is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and prevent the medical system from being overwhelmed by keeping individuals from being exposed to the virus and keeping those who have the virus from spreading it to others.

The mandatory statewide order began Monday and is expected to last until April 29, for now.

Cooper’s order is NOT a curfew. You are allowed to travel to these places at any time as long as you are practicing social distance.

However, IF your town or city imposes a curfew or shelter in place, those must be followed.

Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero says his officers will not be writing citations during the pandemic. If you are concerned about being pulled over while driving to work, he recommends you request a letter from your employer that can be shown to an officer.

Yaniero says people in the Jacksonville area are obeying the order.

If you have more questions regarding the Stay at Home Order, click here.